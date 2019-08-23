Contrasting of Northeast Bank (NBN) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

We will be comparing the differences between Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.73 N/A 2.06 10.64 Arrow Financial Corporation 34 4.08 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Arrow Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northeast Bank’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bank has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.3% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 9.74% are Northeast Bank’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Northeast Bank was more bullish than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Summary

Arrow Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Northeast Bank.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.