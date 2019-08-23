Contrasting of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 RPC Inc. 9 0.79 N/A 0.81 7.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RPC Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to North American Construction Group Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd. is currently more expensive than RPC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has North American Construction Group Ltd. and RPC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% RPC Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

North American Construction Group Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, RPC Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, RPC Inc. has 3.5 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. RPC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for North American Construction Group Ltd. and RPC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 RPC Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, RPC Inc.’s potential upside is 138.46% and its consensus target price is $13.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both North American Construction Group Ltd. and RPC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 32.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are RPC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% RPC Inc. 3.87% -14.76% -39.05% -43.09% -58.71% -37.39%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. had bullish trend while RPC Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors RPC Inc. beats North American Construction Group Ltd.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.