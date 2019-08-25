Contrasting of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.42 N/A 5.51 25.73 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.58 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 highlights Nordson Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nordson Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Nordson Corporation’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Rockwell Automation Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nordson Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Nordson Corporation’s consensus target price is $125, while its potential downside is -4.46%. Rockwell Automation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $182.33 consensus target price and a 23.30% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Nordson Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares and 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was more bullish than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Nordson Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.