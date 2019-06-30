Contrasting of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 132 3.69 N/A 5.47 25.21 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.50 N/A -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nordson Corporation and Manitex International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta means Nordson Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Manitex International Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation. Its rival Manitex International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Nordson Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nordson Corporation and Manitex International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Nordson Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.5% of Manitex International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nordson Corporation beats Manitex International Inc.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.