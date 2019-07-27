Contrasting of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Nordson Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Nordson Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nordson Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.80% 9.20% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nordson Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation N/A 135 25.21 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Nordson Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nordson Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Nordson Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nordson Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Nordson Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Nordson Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Nordson Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.12. In other hand, Nordson Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nordson Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Nordson Corporation’s competitors beat Nordson Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.