Contrasting of Nordson Corporation (NDSN) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)

Both Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 134 3.63 N/A 5.47 25.21 Actuant Corporation 24 1.20 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nordson Corporation and Actuant Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.8% 9.2% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nordson Corporation has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actuant Corporation has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nordson Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Actuant Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nordson Corporation and Actuant Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Actuant Corporation is $23, which is potential 1.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Nordson Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Nordson Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Actuant Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -4.44% -4.26% 0.5% 7.59% 3.5% 15.58% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Nordson Corporation has weaker performance than Actuant Corporation

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Actuant Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.