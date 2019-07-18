Contrasting of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.98 N/A -1.98 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 16 1.79 N/A 0.09 170.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Nordic American Tankers Limited is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GasLog Ltd. has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival GasLog Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Nordic American Tankers Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GasLog Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Nordic American Tankers Limited and GasLog Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s consensus target price is $1.25, while its potential downside is -41.86%. Competitively the consensus target price of GasLog Ltd. is $19, which is potential 31.58% upside. The results provided earlier shows that GasLog Ltd. appears more favorable than Nordic American Tankers Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.5% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares and 44.8% of GasLog Ltd. shares. About 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.71% of GasLog Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20% GasLog Ltd. 0.27% -10.05% -16.04% -28% -13.28% -8.08%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited has 20% stronger performance while GasLog Ltd. has -8.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors GasLog Ltd. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.