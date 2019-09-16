Contrasting of Noodles & Company (NDLS) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.60 N/A -0.17 0.00 McDonald’s Corporation 202 7.65 N/A 7.64 27.60

In table 1 we can see Noodles & Company and McDonald’s Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3% McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Noodles & Company is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.06. Competitively, McDonald’s Corporation’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, McDonald’s Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. McDonald’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Noodles & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Noodles & Company and McDonald’s Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 0 2 3.00 McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83

Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $11.25, and a 80.58% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of McDonald’s Corporation is $225, which is potential 7.24% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Noodles & Company appears more favorable than McDonald’s Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Noodles & Company shares and 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 12.7% of Noodles & Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01% McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67%

For the past year Noodles & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than McDonald’s Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.