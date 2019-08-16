Contrasting of Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

We are comparing Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 2 0.27 N/A -3.28 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.52 14.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Noble Corporation plc and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noble Corporation plc are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Noble Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Noble Corporation plc and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 2 2 0 2.50 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Noble Corporation plc’s upside potential is 136.13% at a $2.81 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.67, while its potential upside is 76.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noble Corporation plc looks more robust than Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares and 29.1% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Jagged Peak Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.