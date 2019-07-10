Contrasting of Noble Corporation plc (NE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Noble Corporation plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.05% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Noble Corporation plc has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.64% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Corporation plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19.00% -8.80% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Noble Corporation plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Noble Corporation plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 2 3 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

$2.81 is the consensus target price of Noble Corporation plc, with a potential upside of 51.08%. The competitors have a potential upside of 20.89%. With higher probable upside potential for Noble Corporation plc’s peers, research analysts think Noble Corporation plc is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Corporation plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc -11.28% -17.19% -21.85% -49.14% -56.13% -9.92% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc has -9.92% weaker performance while Noble Corporation plc’s peers have 25.43% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Noble Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Noble Corporation plc’s peers Current Ratio is 1.87 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Noble Corporation plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Corporation plc.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Corporation plc has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Noble Corporation plc’s peers have beta of 1.86 which is 86.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noble Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Corporation plc’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.