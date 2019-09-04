Contrasting of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)

Since Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Noah Holdings Limited and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has a 80.24% upside potential and an average target price of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 6.59% respectively. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.