Contrasting of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.14 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Noah Holdings Limited is currently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noah Holdings Limited and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $52, and a 69.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 24.74%. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while StoneCastle Financial Corp. has 12.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.