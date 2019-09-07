Contrasting of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Noah Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Prospect Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 76.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 84.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Prospect Capital Corporation has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.