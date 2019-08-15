Contrasting of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We are comparing Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.98 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Noah Holdings Limited. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Noah Holdings Limited is currently more expensive than Golub Capital BDC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Noah Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 77.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 41.94% respectively. Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 84.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Golub Capital BDC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.