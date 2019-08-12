Contrasting of NN Inc. (NNBR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

As Machine Tools & Accessories businesses, NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 9 0.35 N/A -6.87 0.00 Kennametal Inc. 36 1.02 N/A 3.88 8.92

Demonstrates NN Inc. and Kennametal Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8% Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

NN Inc.’s current beta is 1.58 and it happens to be 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kennametal Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NN Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kennametal Inc. are 2.7 and 1.3 respectively. Kennametal Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NN Inc. and Kennametal Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kennametal Inc. 2 1 2 2.40

The upside potential is 84.91% for NN Inc. with average price target of $12.5. Meanwhile, Kennametal Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 23.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that NN Inc. looks more robust than Kennametal Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.7% of NN Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Kennametal Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35% Kennametal Inc. -3.14% -4.55% -13.72% -9.36% -7.76% 3.91%

For the past year NN Inc. was more bullish than Kennametal Inc.

Summary

Kennametal Inc. beats NN Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.