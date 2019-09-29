Contrasting of Niu Technologies (NIU) and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) are two firms in the Auto Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies 8 0.00 24.78M -0.53 0.00 Blue Bird Corporation 19 0.73 15.06M 1.08 19.20

Table 1 highlights Niu Technologies and Blue Bird Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 305,548,705.30% -362.9% -26.2% Blue Bird Corporation 81,317,494.60% -55.6% 10.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Niu Technologies is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Blue Bird Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Niu Technologies is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blue Bird Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Niu Technologies and Blue Bird Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Blue Bird Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 20.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Niu Technologies and Blue Bird Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.8% and 99% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Blue Bird Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Niu Technologies 16.67% -5.32% -23.49% -12.96% 0% -6% Blue Bird Corporation -0.81% 4.7% 19.42% 6.42% -8.32% 13.91%

For the past year Niu Technologies has -6% weaker performance while Blue Bird Corporation has 13.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Blue Bird Corporation beats Niu Technologies.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.