Contrasting of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Its Peers

As Business Software & Services company, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Nine Energy Service Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nine Energy Service Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.90% -4.10% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nine Energy Service Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.59 3.37 2.61

$20.5 is the consensus price target of Nine Energy Service Inc., with a potential upside of 126.02%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.96%. Based on the data given earlier, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nine Energy Service Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -7.21% -24.38% -33.04% -46.44% -56.21% -42.9% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. has -42.90% weaker performance while Nine Energy Service Inc.’s competitors have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nine Energy Service Inc. are 3.4 and 2.3. Competitively, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nine Energy Service Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nine Energy Service Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.