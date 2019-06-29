Contrasting of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service Inc. 22 0.60 N/A -1.26 0.00 Amdocs Limited 57 2.11 N/A 2.42 24.99

Demonstrates Nine Energy Service Inc. and Amdocs Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nine Energy Service Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.1% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 9.6% 6.2%

Liquidity

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amdocs Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Nine Energy Service Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Nine Energy Service Inc. and Amdocs Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Amdocs Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 87.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nine Energy Service Inc. -0.5% 3.18% -8.8% -37.23% -34% -2.09% Amdocs Limited 11.17% 11.63% 7.55% -9.58% -8.17% 3.09%

For the past year Nine Energy Service Inc. had bearish trend while Amdocs Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amdocs Limited beats Nine Energy Service Inc.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North America. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. This segment offers well services to its customers through a fleet of approximately 100 rigs. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.