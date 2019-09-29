Contrasting of NIKE Inc. (NKE) and Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE Inc. 85 1.90 1.23B 2.49 34.55 Rocky Brands Inc. 30 1.56 6.88M 1.99 15.83

Table 1 demonstrates NIKE Inc. and Rocky Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rocky Brands Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NIKE Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. NIKE Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rocky Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE Inc. 1,439,943,807.07% 45.1% 17.6% Rocky Brands Inc. 22,887,558.22% 9.7% 7.7%

NIKE Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocky Brands Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

NIKE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocky Brands Inc. are 5.3 and 2.5 respectively. Rocky Brands Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NIKE Inc.

NIKE Inc. and Rocky Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE Inc. 1 2 13 2.81 Rocky Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NIKE Inc.’s consensus price target is $102.41, while its potential upside is 10.94%.

NIKE Inc. and Rocky Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 74.5%. NIKE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Rocky Brands Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIKE Inc. -0.77% 0.73% 0.15% 5.84% 13.26% 16.04% Rocky Brands Inc. 6.09% 14.79% 22.84% 18.81% 20.77% 21.23%

For the past year NIKE Inc. was less bullish than Rocky Brands Inc.

On 13 of the 14 factors NIKE Inc. beats Rocky Brands Inc.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. The company also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities. In addition, it sells sports apparel; and markets apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos. Further, the company sells a line of performance equipment, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment under the NIKE brand for sports activities; various plastic products to other manufacturers; athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; action sports and youth lifestyle apparel and accessories under the Hurley trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. Additionally, it licenses agreements that permit unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. The company sells its products to footwear stores, sporting goods stores, athletic specialty stores, department stores, skate, tennis and golf shops, and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores and Internet Websites, mobile applications, independent distributors, and licensees. The company was formerly known as Blue Ribbon Sports, Inc. and changed its name to NIKE, Inc. in 1971. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers. The Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce Websites, including rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, slipgrips.com, and 4eursole.com; Rocky outlet store in Nelsonville, Ohio; and mobile and retail stores in New York City Transit Authority. The Military segment focuses on building footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company offers footwear, apparel, and accessory items for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; industrial and construction workers; workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; and law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees, as well as to military personnel, farmers, ranchers, and fashion minded urban consumers. Rocky Brands, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Nelsonville, Ohio.