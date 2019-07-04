Contrasting of Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Repligen Corporation 62 19.83 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65 average target price and a -25.03% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nightstar Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nightstar Therapeutics plc and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 86.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Repligen Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Repligen Corporation beats Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.