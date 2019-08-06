Contrasting of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and Its Peers

As Money Center Banks company, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. N/A 60 12.72 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.30 2.45

The rivals have a potential upside of 39.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.95% 3.86% 7.72% 19.47% 17.23% 34.65% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. In other hand, Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s rivals beat Nicolet Bankshares Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.