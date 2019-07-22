Contrasting of Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Both Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.91 N/A 0.19 46.52 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.32 N/A 0.52 6.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nicholas Financial Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nicholas Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nicholas Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nicholas Financial Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Nicholas Financial Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nicholas Financial Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.1% and 21.1%. Insiders held 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has weaker performance than Nicholas Financial Inc.

Summary

Nicholas Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.