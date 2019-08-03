Contrasting of NIC Inc. (EGOV) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 17 4.31 N/A 0.81 22.34 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.28 N/A 0.07 44.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NIC Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. SilverSun Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NIC Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. NIC Inc. is currently more affordable than SilverSun Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1 beta means NIC Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NIC Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. NIC Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NIC Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NIC Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -4.81% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of NIC Inc. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year NIC Inc. has stronger performance than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.