Contrasting of NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.52 N/A 1.73 9.70 The Progressive Corporation 77 1.24 N/A 5.50 14.74

Demonstrates NI Holdings Inc. and The Progressive Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. NI Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Progressive Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NI Holdings Inc. and The Progressive Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NI Holdings Inc. and The Progressive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the consensus target price of The Progressive Corporation is $85, which is potential 11.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.5% of The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are NI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than The Progressive Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Progressive Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.