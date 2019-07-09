Contrasting of NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 16 1.72 N/A 1.73 10.34 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.04 N/A 4.48 12.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First American Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NI Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NI Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than First American Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NI Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, First American Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $64, while its potential upside is 18.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of NI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 11.58% 11.93% 18.36% 16.74% 9.54% 13.92% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than First American Financial Corporation

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.