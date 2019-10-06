Contrasting of NI Holdings Inc. (NODK) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We will be contrasting the differences between NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M 1.73 9.70 Everest Re Group Ltd. 254 0.14 30.31M 5.87 42.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NI Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Everest Re Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to NI Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NI Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI Holdings Inc. 55,397,390.27% 14.3% 8.3% Everest Re Group Ltd. 11,942,003.86% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NI Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Everest Re Group Ltd. is $254, which is potential -2.19% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NI Holdings Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year NI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats NI Holdings Inc.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.