Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 89.46 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.75% and an $25.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 82.1%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -9.18% weaker performance while Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.