Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.68% and an $25.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.