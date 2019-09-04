Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

We will be comparing the differences between NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.23 N/A -0.07 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 43.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 5 of the 6 factors.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.