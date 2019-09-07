Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

As Biotechnology companies, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.49% at a $25.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MorphoSys AG had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.