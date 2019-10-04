Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 168,115,942.03% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.'s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 95.55%. Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 90.14%. The results provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 49.9%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc.