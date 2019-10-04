Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Since NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|26.68M
|-0.07
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|168,115,942.03%
|0%
|0%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$25.5 is NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 95.55%. Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 90.14%. The results provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 49.9%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc.
