Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.85 N/A -0.07 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 131.87 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 83.06%. Competitively the consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 159.15% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.