Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.85 N/A -0.01 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.94 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, with potential upside of 85.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 61%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.