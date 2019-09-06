Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, and a 61.49% upside potential. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 68.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.