Contrasting of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 61.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.