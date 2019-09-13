Contrasting of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00 Phillips 66 95 0.42 N/A 11.35 9.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4% Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that NGL Energy Partners LP is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Phillips 66 has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NGL Energy Partners LP is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Phillips 66 is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. NGL Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP and Phillips 66 can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Phillips 66 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 31.48% for NGL Energy Partners LP with consensus price target of $17. Competitively Phillips 66 has an average price target of $110.25, with potential upside of 7.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGL Energy Partners LP seems more appealing than Phillips 66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares and 72.5% of Phillips 66 shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61% Phillips 66 0.14% 9.04% 11.67% 8.49% -16.04% 19.05%

For the past year NGL Energy Partners LP was more bullish than Phillips 66.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats on 6 of the 10 factors NGL Energy Partners LP.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.