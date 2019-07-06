Contrasting of NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 7 2.76 N/A -0.39 0.00 CSW Industrials Inc. 57 2.92 N/A 2.87 20.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NF Energy Saving Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NF Energy Saving Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5%

Volatility and Risk

NF Energy Saving Corporation has a beta of -0.79 and its 179.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CSW Industrials Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival CSW Industrials Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. CSW Industrials Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares and 79.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Insiders owned 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44% CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -81.44% weaker performance while CSW Industrials Inc. has 23.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CSW Industrials Inc. beats NF Energy Saving Corporation.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.