Contrasting of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 1.96 N/A 0.36 45.57 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextGen Healthcare Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 4.3% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextGen Healthcare Inc. Its rival Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. NextGen Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextGen Healthcare Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 42.5% respectively. About 16% of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% are Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year NextGen Healthcare Inc. has weaker performance than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.