Contrasting of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)

We will be comparing the differences between NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|46
|3.78
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.43
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-0.4%
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|-20.8%
|-3.7%
Volatility and Risk
NextEra Energy Partners LP’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.
Liquidity
NextEra Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NextEra Energy Partners LP’s downside potential currently stands at -1.00% and an $48.67 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares and 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|-1.44%
|1.12%
|6.25%
|20.58%
|3.91%
|12.98%
|Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
|3.75%
|3.79%
|-18.52%
|-2.64%
|-44.99%
|3.77%
For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP was more bullish than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
Summary
NextEra Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.
