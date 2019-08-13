Contrasting of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)

We will be comparing the differences between NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP 46 3.78 N/A -0.84 0.00 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.2% -0.4% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s downside potential currently stands at -1.00% and an $48.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares and 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98% Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP was more bullish than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.