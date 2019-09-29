Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 33 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,720,610.23% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 9,151,908,480.92% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 33.34%. Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 272.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 32.2% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors NextCure Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.