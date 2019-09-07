Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

We are contrasting NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.67% and an $43.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 292.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.