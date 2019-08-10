Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Since NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 453.16 N/A -2.18 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 311.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.