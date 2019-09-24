Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 311.04 N/A -2.18 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.99 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.