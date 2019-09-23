Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 23 318.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 12.90%. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $116, while its potential upside is 66.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.