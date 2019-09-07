Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NextCure Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 26.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.