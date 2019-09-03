Contrasting of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 273.11 N/A -2.18 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -10.37% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.