Contrasting of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Both Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) and TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group Inc. 105 1.72 N/A 8.36 12.18 TEGNA Inc. 15 1.52 N/A 1.93 7.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nexstar Media Group Inc. and TEGNA Inc. TEGNA Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nexstar Media Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TEGNA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6% TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TEGNA Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TEGNA Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Nexstar Media Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TEGNA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nexstar Media Group Inc. and TEGNA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TEGNA Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.76% and an $131.5 average price target. Competitively TEGNA Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 8.28%. Based on the results given earlier, Nexstar Media Group Inc. is looking more favorable than TEGNA Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares and 98.48% of TEGNA Inc. shares. Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TEGNA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexstar Media Group Inc. -0.78% -2.42% -11.76% 21.28% 37.62% 29.41% TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74%

For the past year Nexstar Media Group Inc. has weaker performance than TEGNA Inc.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats TEGNA Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.