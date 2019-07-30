Contrasting of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

We will be contrasting the differences between NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Harsco Corporation 24 1.15 N/A 1.45 17.98

Demonstrates NexGen Energy Ltd. and Harsco Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Harsco Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 3.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NexGen Energy Ltd. and Harsco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Harsco Corporation is $34, which is potential 35.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares and 85.5% of Harsco Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Harsco Corporation 18.36% 19.66% 21.44% -6.25% 15.53% 31.47%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -21.91% weaker performance while Harsco Corporation has 31.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Harsco Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.