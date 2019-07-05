Contrasting of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Both Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 20 8.47 N/A 1.95 11.39 Envestnet Inc. 62 4.41 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Newtek Business Services Corp. and Envestnet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newtek Business Services Corp. and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Envestnet Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Newtek Business Services Corp. and Envestnet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.26% and an $20.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential upside is 4.08%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than Newtek Business Services Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares and 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Envestnet Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Envestnet Inc.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.