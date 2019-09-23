Contrasting of News Corporation (NWSA) and Its Peers

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of News Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand News Corporation has 0.59% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has News Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% -1.80% -1.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares News Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for News Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score News Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

With average target price of $15.3, News Corporation has a potential upside of 9.76%. The potential upside of the competitors is 83.69%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that News Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of News Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation -3.02% -3.24% 6.39% 3.87% -11.97% 15.95% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year News Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of News Corporation are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, News Corporation’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. News Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than News Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that News Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, News Corporation’s competitors are 27.27% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

News Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

News Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.